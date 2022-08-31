When Nothing Works

Thank you to all who dial up The Mark Steyn Show on GB News every night. The show continues to build. On Tuesday night, Mark decisively beat Piers Morgan Uncensored, as Rupert Murdoch's investment in lame, unthreatening, pseudo-contrarian clickbait flounders on.

Wednesday's Steyn Show started with Mark's thoughts on the accelerating crisis, after which Jasmine Birtles and Laura Perrins weighed in. Next up was Toby Young on whether reform of the appalling British police is even possible. And we rounded out the hour with Sue Cook and the unlikeliest strike of all.

All that plus your comments and questions in real time along the way. Click below to watch the full show:

Mark will be back for tomorrow's Steyn Show live at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - followed by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm BST/4pm Eastern. You can listen to the latter from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

