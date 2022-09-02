Live Around the Planet: Friday September 2nd

It's Friday, which means it's time for another one of our live Clubland Q&As. SteynOnline's very own deputy senior assistant vice-president of Canadian affairs Andrew Lawton will be filling in for Mark today, which should keep Ofcom at bay but you never know. The action kicks off at 3pm EDT/8pm BST, but ask Mark always says, do check the local listings.

You can ask Andrew anything you'd like, though we suspect there will be questions about Joe Biden's egregious speech and its fitting backdrop, or the CDC finally coming around to the myocarditis risk it dismissed as misinformation a year ago. Other possible topics include the Canadian and British Conservative leadership races, or Andrew's #1 (Canadian) bestseller, The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the World.

Anyone can listen to this Clubland Q&A live as it happens, but you do need to be a member of the Mark Steyn Club to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this week, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, feel free to pop into the comments to say hello or send a real curveball Andrew's way.

Mark Steyn Club members can submit questions at any point before or during the Q&A using the comment form below. Once 3pm EDT hits, the audio livestream will appear and you can listen to the show live as it happens. If you disagree with Andrew, let him know that in the comments too!

Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. While SteynOnline content, including the Q&A, is free, Club membership does confer a few benefits, including access to Tales for Our Time, our Sunday Poems and much more.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 3pm North American Eastern Time, 7am on Howland and Baker Islands (but 7am Saturday on Wake Island), 9am in Maui, 1pm in Saskatoon, 4pm in the Canadian Maritimes, 4:30pm in Newfoundland, 8pm in Belfast, 10pm in Kampala, 4am in Tokyo, and 5am in Sydney.