Dropping the Pretense

Thank you very much to everyone who joined in and listened to our Clubland Q&A live around the planet with guest host Andrew Lawton. And if you couldn't join us live, you can click the replay above. Andrew took questions about Joe Biden's militarized, authoritarian campaign speech, the Trudeaufication of Canada, and why the left gets to play by different rules than the rest of us. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. Thanks, as always to Steyn Clubbers for their excellent questions.

