The Biggest Scandal in History

On Tuesday Steyn was reunited with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. The two offered a specially extended take on recent developments on both sides of the Atlantic, from Trump to Truss. Click above (or here) to listen in full.
If you're one of that brave band that prefers Mark in visual formats, don't forget the Wednesday Steyn Show live on GB News at 8pm British Summer Time/3pm North American Eastern. We hope you'll dial him up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus.
