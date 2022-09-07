Lights Out in Europe

Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show started with Mark's thoughts on the accelerating crisis, after which Eva Vlaardingerbroek weighed in. Next up was vaccine widow Vikki Spit on a strange world in which her beloved Zion gets honoured by HRH The Duke of Gloucester ...but is still persona non grata on Twitter. And we rounded out the hour with Samantha Smith on the state's continued indifference to English girls raped by Pakistani Muslim rape gangs.

All that plus your comments and questions in real time along the way. Click below to watch the full show:

Mark will be back for tomorrow's Steyn Show live at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - followed by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm BST/4pm Eastern. You can listen to the latter from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.