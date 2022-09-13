How Dare You!

On Tuesday Steyn was reunited with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. The two offered an extended take on recent developments, with Snerdley channeling everyone's favorite Scandinavian schoolgirl, Steyn responding to some sobering remarks from Harris Faulkner, and the death of the sorely traduced Ken Starr. Click above (or here) to listen in full. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to have at it in the comments. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, well, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

