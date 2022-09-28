Tale of the Tucking Tape

On Tuesday Steyn was reunited with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. The topics ranged from, um, Rachel Dolezal naked to, er, a very particular kind of, ah, prosthesis. Just to explain how the latter arose, we've included James's introductory cataloguing of the exciting new accessories American grade schools are providing for their charges. Mark arrives about eight minutes in.

Click above (or here) to listen in full.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to have at it in the comments. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, well, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.