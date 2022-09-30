Gradually Turns Sudden

If you missed today's edition of my Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. We took questions on the deteriorating scene from the Beltway to the Baltic. I also answered the King's Lulu with a Lulu of my own.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for many excellent questions.

~As you know, the Canadian scientist Tim Ball died a few days ago. He was an innocent man hounded into penury and ill-health and then death by Doctor Deadbeat, Michael E Mann, and all over an ancient joke - that Mann belongs not at Penn State but in the state pen.

The monstrous Mann lost the case, and then refused to pay Dr Ball the legal fees the British Columbia Supreme Court ordered. So, as Anthony Watts points out, Mann's cowardly and unprincipled behaviour in defeat vindicated Tim's jest: he really does belong in the state pen.

In fact, if Mann's suit against me in the DC courts ever comes to trial, I may perform a citizen's arrest on him on behalf of my fellow Canadian.

In the meantime, Tim's widow Marty needs help with the expenses of a too modest burial for a too modest man. If you would like to chip in, you can find more details here.

~Mark will return tomorrow with our weekly sense of perspective in The Hundred Years Ago Show.