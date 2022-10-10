Buying the Farm

Programming note: Mark will be back for Tuesday's Steyn Show, live at 8pm BST - that's 3pm North American Eastern. (US and Canadian viewers may find the replay more convenient: that screens at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) Immediately afterwards, Mark and Mister Snerdley, James Golden, will be live on New York radio powerhouse 77 WABC at 4pm eastern.

Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show started with Mark's take on the barrage of "asylum-seekers" that are having the fairly obvious effect of turning our societies into an increasingly literal asylum.

His first guest of a new week was the indispensable Eva Vlaardingerbroek with the intensifying war on farming. Next up Toby Young on PayPal's (momentarily) thwarted plan to punish customers prone to wrongthink by stealing their money.

Toby was followed by Mahyar Tousi on whether this time the Iranian insurgents can pull it off. We closed out the hour with David Starkey on unacceptable opinions, and whether Donald Trump is the new Earl of Oxford.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to watch:

Among the benefits of membership in The Mark Steyn Club are Comment Club privileges, so Steyn Clubbers please have at it below.