Blunt Force Hate

As I'm pretty occupied with real life holiday and family "stuff" right now, but there's a couple of things I want to vent my uppity Jewish spleen about.

First of all let's talk about the "vaccines". This is the biggest story of the week. Finally, the truth is all coming out now. (Mark talked about it all right here.) I'm still so angry about the vaccines, the vaccine mandates and what they did to my own family and to millions of others. And for what?

Dr. Naomi Wolf pointed out some time ago that everything that makes human life meaningful and connects us to a higher power was purposely targeted by the powers that be. Our synagogue was closed and followed all of Doug Ford's stupid orders, but other communities set up clandestine synagogues in private homes, in backyards (when it wasn't freezing) and many got ratted out and fined by neighbours. Throughout the pandemic, there were so many instances of humans behaving abominably to other humans that I cannot accept that each action happened in a vacuum without any link.

I can't think of a single person I know who didn't have some part of their life completely destroyed by the policies implemented by other humans and our governments. It was deeply evil, and as I've mentioned before, as soon as I had to leave work in the middle of the day mid-March 2020, I felt a chill and still haven't been able to properly articulate the dread and feeling that something truly dark and sinister was upon us.

The convergence of so many wicked actions and people – the glee that other humans took in suffering and creating suffering – was truly demonic. Jews don't believe in the Devil per se, so we differ with Christians in that. But Judaism certainly recognizes evil in many forms, particularly human. I don't think I will ever, ever get over my anger about it all and the destruction and the wanton cruelty. There were many nights when I felt utterly chilled by the events surrounding me and my loved ones. The evil – the sadism – being reported about total strangers (nursing homes, hospital patients, people banned from family events, not being able to attend funerals, weddings, dying alone). I still cannot believe that anyone in their right mind could possibly ask "how did the Holocaust happen?" after the past almost three years.

The other thing that was on my mind was Tucker Carlson's interview with Kanye West. I actually thought the interview was well done. I wasn't crazy about the comments West made about Jared Kushner, even though I am definitely not one of Kushner's fans. ( I think that he and Ivanka pulled Trump down hugely.) Then I heard about the truly repulsive antisemitic comments and felt pretty disgusted. My take on this is that many things can be true at the same time. The Tucker interview was good, West said some interesting things. West is a creative person and a raging antisemite. I do not believe he should be banned from social media. That's stupid. I am a free speech absolutist up to criminal threats (and libel, though that's harder to prove and I still would prefer Mark duel on my behalf if I ever have a libel issue). I see that the left is up in arms about West more than the right. That makes me nervous. If Hollywood and left-wingers are leading the charge on something, I'm usually not on side. Generally speaking, I prefer antisemitism straight up-precisely how West delivered it. No pussyfooting around, just honest right in your face Jew-hatred.

Why?

Because I think that civilized peoples reject antisemitism and don't need nannies or government to tell them to do so. Censoring even the dumbest ideas or the most virulent anti semitism just feeds the idea that Da Jooooooz control everything. It's so dumb. I've never seen a truly joyful antisemite. They are all scowling, angry losers who see Jews in their sandwiches or want to drink our blood. So screw them all. For real. You can quote me on that. Let them be themselves and rot.

The Jews have outlasted many enemies and we will certainly outlast and outlive "Ye". This piece on Kanye West kind of tries to absolve him of conscious antisemitism because of mental illness. Perhaps mental illness just amplifies it. Antisemitism is a rotting of the human soul. So go fester, Jew-haters.

In other news, and other miscellaneous items that caught my eye: the most polite thing I can say to this is bugger off. And this, I love as well.

North America:

Canada is a terrible place. It is a Culture of Death (MUST READ).

Everything is JUST FINE in Canada.

American mafiosos.

SEEMS NICE.

Sanity spotted in Florida.

What would we do without SMART PEOPLE and EXPERTS and RESEARCH?

From "that's a conspiracy theory" to "how could we have ever known" in just two years. But heck, it's just fertility, right?

How about "winning wars" as a military goal? Nah?

Discovering the utter rot and corruption of the truly disgusting Biden crime family via the British media because the fawning, gutless American media is in the tank for the Formaldehyde President and Obama's Third Term. This is a bad family that does terrible things. What a disgrace.

The Last of the Covidians.

I'm in the wrong line of work.

The trouble with face masks is that they cover our f&ckign faces.

~

Israel and Jews:

Queers for Palestine and Jews for Jihad unavailable for comment at press time.

Closing the circle after 500 years.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

England is a rapey rapey rapey jolly old country.

Behold: the "Conservative" party of Britain.

~

Europe:

Culture of Death.

As Mark pointed out in a recent Q&A, they want things to go backward for you, not for them. They want things to be harder for you-not for them. Your life is meant to get smaller, colder and more hungry. Mark said that our "leaders" went heavy duty on the political posturing, wrongly calculating that the results of their voyeurism would only hit long after they were out of office. Alas, this is going to be a cold and deadly winter for many allegedly "civilized" countries.

In which I have to give props to Sweden. I hate when I have to root for Sweden.

~

Middle East:

Really bad actors.

Turkey's "weaponization" of illegal, mass migration.

Amazing.

Bravest women on the planet.

~

Down Under:

These are the UDDER LUNATICS running the planet.

~

Kook Left:

Bake My Cake! No, they will never stop. They will never retreat. They want to kill this man.

"You better use these same tactics to fight back." INDEED. ENDORSED.

"Like candy."

~

Misc:

Useful.

