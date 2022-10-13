Coming Unglued

Programming note: On Friday our Clubland Q&A live around the planet will air at 3pm North American Eastern - that's 7pm GMT/8pm British Summer Time.

Thank you again for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show every evening. On Wednesday night Rupert Murdoch's stillborn relaunch of TalkTV continued its dead-cat bounce. Despite some tough inroads into the ratings from the footie, Mark still managed to beat Piers Morgan Uncensored two-to-one. GB News is also going gangbusters on radio: we are grateful to everyone who tunes in.

Thursday's Steyn Show began with a not terribly productive exchange between Steyn and Alex De Koning of Stop Oil Now. Afterwards Harriet Sergeant addressed the continuing dishonesty on England's Pakistani paedophile gangs.

Next up was Leilani Dowding on social media's latest innovation: fact-checking your jokes. And we rounded out the hour with vax victim Jules Serkin on an intriguing exchange in her local hospital.

All that plus your comments live as it happens.

We apologise for a technical problem that caused an annoying time-delay in some interviews, as well as audio difficulties, but we hope it does not wholly ruin the proceedings. Click below to view the full show:

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. Make the most of them while you can because, as Mark mentioned on Wednesday's show, OffComm has now opened a second investigation against him.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we thank you for sticking with us in this our second half-decade. Feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.