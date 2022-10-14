Hunter and Gatherers

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Mark took questions on the deteriorating scene from the Beltway to Britain, from Davos to the Donbass - and with a centennial musical tip of the hat to a favorite Brazilian.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for many excellent questions.

~Mark will return tomorrow with our weekly sense of perspective in The Hundred Years Ago Show, and on Sunday with a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show.