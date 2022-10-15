Image

Mark Steyn

The Eagle Has Landed (in a Department Store)

The Hundred Years Ago Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12901/the-eagle-has-landed-in-a-department-store

Programming note: Tomorrow morning at SteynOnline please join us for a special Sunday edition of The Mark Steyn Show, followed by a brand new Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm British Summer Time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. Wherever you are on the planet, you can listen live by clicking the button at top right here.

Details of all Mark's regularly scheduled TV and radio shows each week can be found on this page in the right-hand sidebar.

~Welcome to this week's Hundred Years Ago Show. October 1922 continues with a British prime minister turfed out of office after an angry meeting at the Carlton Club - and the prospect of a Canadian at Number Ten! Also: an amazing week for aerial firsts in the United States, and nationwide radio comes to the British Isles.

Plus all the other headlines from Hollywood to Horseshoe Bend - and the sounds of the era from Van & Schenk to Athol & Breadalbane. Click above to listen.

Thank you for your kind comments on The Hundred Years Ago Show. Sal Tessio, a New Jersey member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

Enjoyed The Hundred Years Ago Show as always. The show is always a reminder that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Russian military call ups! Fascism (allegedly) on the streets of Italy! German economic collapse!

All being discussed in 2022. If we forget the past we are doomed to repeat it and we see that for many of the so-called leaders the past is completely forgotten. And so, it's Groundhog Day...at least in the western world.

Indeed.

As with our audio adventures, video poetry and musical specials, we've created a special Hundred Years Ago home page in handy Netflix-style tile format to enable you to set your time machine for the precise week or month you're in the mood for.

The Hundred Years Ago Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. As we always say, Club membership isn't for everyone, but, if you're interested, you can find more information here.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
