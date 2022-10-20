Next Week's Prime Minister

Programming note: On Friday our Clubland Q&A live around the planet will air at 3pm North American Eastern - that's 7pm GMT/8pm British Summer Time.

Thank you again for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show every evening. On Wednesday night Rupert Murdoch's primetime relaunch of TalkTV continued its dead-cat bounce. Piers Morgan's top-of-the-bill guest was Kanye West - and he still lost to Steyn. GB News is also going gangbusters on radio: we are grateful to everyone who tunes in.

Thursday's Steyn Show began with the announcement of a new record: the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. Mark examined the situation from multiple angles, via Baroness Hoey, Sir Christopher Chope, former London mayor Ken Livingstone, Lois Perry, Leilani Dowding and James Melville.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. Make the most of them while you can because, as Mark has mentioned on air, OffComm has now opened a second investigation against him.

