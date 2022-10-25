The Absence of Normality

Thank you all for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show. On Monday night we trounced Rupert Murdoch's abysmal vanity project Piers Morgan Uncensored five to one - and indeed, as TalkTV's ratings tanked through the hour, by the end it was closer to twenty to one. Not bad for a "niche Canadian" (per The Guardian) versus a show on which Rupert has unaccountably lavished 110 million quid. We are grateful to all who tuned in.

Tuesday's Steyn Show fell on the first day of the latest UK premiership and with yet another new cabinet being appointed. Mark tried to make sense of the weirdness with James Melville and Dominique Samuels.

Next up was the first guest whose identity had to be concealed because she's an English schoolteacher at odds with Big Trans.

We closed out the hour with Eva Vlaardingerbroek on Rishi Sunak and his fellow western leaders' latest wheeze - digital currency.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view the full hour:

Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live on GB News at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - with a replay at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific. GB News is also broadcasting on radio in the UK: You can listen to the Steyn Show from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last year and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to have at it in the comments. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, well, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.