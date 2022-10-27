Media Darling

Hello one and all and welcome back to another edition of Laura's Links.

I did my weekly grocery shopping just before filing this column and I have to say I'm really worried about the coming winter here in Canada. The price of food keeps going up and up and up. I looked at the price of butter in my local supermarket and actually stopped in my tracks. A package of 4 sticks of butter (2 cups) is now $7.99. The pre-corona price was about $4.50, maybe $5.00 at the fancier stores. I've never seen higher prices for other basics such as eggs and rice and the price of (Kosher) chicken has risen by at least a third, edging up to 50% more costly. Energy prices are going up along with interest rates. I don't know how the majority of people will be able to afford the necessities of life. I try to retain some semblance of sanity and optimism by focusing on the parts of life that have somewhat gotten back to normal, but realize that our lives, our freedom and our children are still under attack.

Two other items are on my mind right now. One is how Kanye West is being dropped by brands left, right and center. Apparently, there was some kind of organized campaign against Adidas, threatening to boycott the products and urging them to drop West and so they did. I saw a number of Jewish people celebrating this. I don't think it's anything to celebrate. Jews lobbying to get a Black artist canceled as revenge for spewing antisemitic comments is the most direct and obtuse method of actually "proving" the antisemitic trope that Jews control the world (or his world, at least). I am so tired of this thin-skinned mentality. I don't like cancel culture. I don't like organized or ad hoc cancellation mobs. I prefer that people make their own decisions individually about what they wish to consume or not. Antisemitism is generally not in vogue in America. Jews also have Israel now. We have an army forgoooooodnesssake. We don't need to police people's speech about Jews. Honestly, who cares? This is opportunistic, I feel it in my bones. The left only calls out antisemitism when it suits their purpose. It's all about power.

That brings me to a second item: the Pennsylvania senatorial race. Fetterman is clearly mentally and cognitively challenged. The media protected him from scrutiny because he was one of "them". But then he revealed himself in the debate and the emperor had no clothes. Can you imagine if he had been a Republican? He would have been instantly trashed. But because the left is so serious about power, they protected him until they no longer could. People trusted their own lying eyes after the debate. So the left pivoted, and accused everyone of being against disabled people. This is what they did when they wanted masks to stay on our faces: as a last ditch effort, they said they were insisting upon masks in order to protect the vulnerable.

These examples are meant to illustrate that the left is always, always, always about power. They will lie, manipulate data, cheat, and "cover" each other and each other's most horrendous crimes and predilections to stay in power and to control you. They'll say they care about the disabled, or kids, or granny, to get you to do what they want. Lies upon lies upon lies.

At times like this, I remember a wise bit of old Hebrew wisdom that goes: respect and suspect. The Evil Blob and its willing henchmen still have many big plans for us. Don't get weary or complacent.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

The glories of socialized medicine in Canada.

Related: Oh, just let us kill you with "medically assisted" dying, you worthless human, it's much cleaner and neater than blowing out your brains with a gun. How helpful!

Terrible people support the government murder of feeble, "unworthy" humans. Like this professor. Disgusting.

BUT SHE DID EVERYTHING RIGHT!!

Whatever they accuse you of, they are doing.

Pigs at the trough.

This is an essay written by a Brownstone Institute colleague. It's very well done. I'd urge you to read it. The most important point for me was about the group being more valued than the individual. That really hit the nail on the head. It's the antithesis of how the Judeo-Christian world sees humanity – as individuals, with each individual life being a universe of its own, every life matters, etc. Anyone who espouses the importance of the group or the some vague "community" wellness or lives over the individual and the sanctity of an individual human life is clearly repudiating the Judeo-Christian heritage (i.e civilization). It's very easy to descend into man-made barbarism after that.

A look back at the demonization of the unvaccinated.

They are proud of what they did to us and they would do it again in a heartbeat. Imagine the plans they have for us.

This is the kind of story that Kathy Shaidle and I would have gone to town upon. I would have sent it to her with the subject line "Nope", and she would have quipped about the "Shame Diet" being the best diet ever, and predict that this woman would go on the shame diet a few weeks after her 15-minutes of fame. Obesity is gross and unhealthy. Americans need to stop being whales. Sorry not sorry.

What a complete schmuck. I always tell my single friends: the guy who is not nice to the waiter is not a nice guy.

~

Formerly Great Britain:

CHOPSTICK(S)?

Oh really? OK.

Indeed.

Oh whoop-de-doo. Big deal. Snore.

~

Europe:

Good. Bye.

~

Israel and Jews:

Agree.

Biblical geek out.

Dumb.

~

Jewish Wisdom:

"You have a unique mission to play in this world that no one else can do. You were born exactly where you were supposed to be born, and to the parents you needed to be born to. Your talents, weaknesses, profession, place of living—all these too are clues as to your mission in the world."

~

Middle East:

Pray for Iran.

Bravest women on the planet.

~

Down Under:

EXCUSE ME WHAT?!?!!

~

Asia:

OH REALLY

~

Kooks:

Ridiculously stupid. Criminally thick-headed.

They are after your kids.

This is fine.

~

Big Tech:

If you like how much control the nanny state has over us, just wait for Google "Mum".

RELATED

"Capitalism and the free market are powerful tools and I support these ideas. But Facebook, Twitter, linked-in, Youtube, are companies that are out of control. They decide truth from fiction. Those decisions are made by young people who lack wisdom, courage, compassion, and scars. They don't understand the implications of their product on the fate of democracies. They have no oversight—because they donate richly to campaigns. They are not up to the task. They are failing us...If I were in charge of Government, I would bring them to their knees."

~

Human Grace:

Dad's y'all.

Just check in. Honour your parents. It's not a suggestion, it's a commandment.

"Every Saturday afternoon, this man calls his old buddy Mike and plays him a selection of classic music from their youth."

On Sober October.

Welcome to my life. At least people are talking about this now.

Sing it!

"The best day of my life."

"I drive for Royal Mail and see you and your lad regularly and thought he might like his own, have a nice day." Honestly, anyone who does this kind of thing is such a beautiful person. This story made me cry. What kindness, what grace. Magnificent.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.