We Need More Albanians!

Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show began with Mark's thoughts on the strange convergence of left and "right" on almost every public policy - from lockdowns to immigration, Net Zero to free speech.

His first guest was Kelvin MacKenzie, there to discuss the ongoing transfer of the entire male population of Albania to the United Kingdom.

Up next was Eva Vlaardingerbroek on the Dutch government's proposal to monitor every transaction over a hundred euros - coming soon to an advanced western society near you. If there is hope for western civilisation, perhaps it lies to the east. David Starkey is just back from Budapest, and had some thoughts on the least insane societies in the developed world.

We closed out the hour with paediatrician Ros Jones, and the disturbing news that children in Southampton were given three times the dose of the Covid shot that they were supposed to receive.

We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with our Clubland Q&A and some big questions on the ever widening gulf between rulers and ruled. On Saturday The Hundred Years Ago Show offered our weekly sense of perspective with a brand new Italian prime minister through most unconvential means. Our weekly movie date found Rick McGinnis considering Halloween primetime chills, while Steyn's Song of the Week celebrated a song for swingin' sexists. Mark also remembered a long-ago afternoon with the late Lucianne Goldberg. Our marquee presentation was the latest entry to Steyn's video anthology of classic poetry - from the year without a summer.

