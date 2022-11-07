Welcome to a new week of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News. If you enjoy the Steyn Show on dry land, wait till you experience it at sea, as part of our first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise. Steyn favourites from around the world will be joining Mark aboard - among them Eva Vlaardingerbroek (who'll be on Tuesday's show), Alexandra Marshall, John O'Sullivan, James ("Snerdley") Golden, Michele Bachmann, Andrew Lawton and Tal Bachman. You can find more details here.

Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show began with Mark's thoughts on "climate reparations" vs actual real problems. Lois Perry and Toby Young joined him to discuss.

Up next was Peter Tatchell on Woke World's willingness to go along with a homophobic World Cup. We closed out the hour with David Starkey's thoughts on a generation cut off from its own history.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to watch:

Thank you for an absolutely terrific week in the ratings last week. On Thursday we ended on a high note with almost double the combined audience of Sky News and Rupert Murdoch's disastrous TalkTV. Indeed, by the end of the show, Mark had thirteen times the audience of Rupert's floppola flagship Piers Morgan Uncensored, on which, unaccountably, he has lavished 110 million quid.

Mark will be back for Tuesday's Steyn Show, live at 8pm GMT - that's 3pm North American Eastern. (US and Canadian viewers may find the replay more convenient: that screens at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.)

Among the benefits of membership in The Mark Steyn Club are Comment Club privileges, so Steyn Clubbers please have at it below.