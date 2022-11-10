Minor League

Programming note: On Friday our Clubland Q&A live around the planet will air at the slightly later hour of 4pm North American Eastern - that's 9pm Greenwich Mean Time. If you'd prefer to ask Steyn a question in the flesh, please join him on our first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise.

Thursday's Steyn Show started with a follow-up to yesterday's report on the thousands of male Mohammedan migrants at just one Heathrow hotel - the brand new, luxury Atrium. They also specialise in "unaccompanied minors", notwithstanding that many of the minors seem decidedly major. Leilani Dowding and David Campbell-Bannerman joined Mark to discuss.

Next up were Marc Morano live at COP-27, and Laura Perrins beating her clothes dry down by the riverbank. Eva Vlaardingerbroek closed out the hour, disinclined to forgive the Covid commissars now calling for "amnesty".

All that plus your comments live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

Thank you again for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show every evening. On Wednesday, we decisively beat both Sky and the supposed flagship of Rupert Murdoch's flailing TalkTV, Piers Morgan Uncensored. GB News is also going gangbusters on radio: we've doubled our audience in the last quarter, and are now the fourth fastest-growing station (over all formats: rock, sport, classical) in the UK. In fact, we were the only talk station to grow in the third quarter, as our rivals at TalkRadio, LBC and Times Radio all fell. We are grateful to everyone who tunes in and hope you'll want to do so next week.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. Make the most of them while you can because, as Mark has mentioned on air, OffComm has now opened a third investigation against him. Only two are active, because they've given up on the first one. They're sneaky buggers, so they didn't let us know they'd abandoned it, and hid it on their website by not using the correct name of the show.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we thank you for sticking with us in this our second half-decade. Feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership. And don't forget that cruise.