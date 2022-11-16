Mandated to Death

Thank you very much to those who dial up The Mark Steyn Show on GB News every evening. If you enjoy the Steyn Show on dry land, wait till you experience it at sea, as part of our first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise. Steyn favourites from around the world will be joining Mark aboard - among them Eva Vlaardingerbroek (who will be on Thursday's show), John O'Sullivan, Alexandra Marshall, James ("Snerdley") Golden, Michele Bachmann, Andrew Lawton and Tal Bachman. You can find more details here.

Wednesday's Steyn Show began with the dismal sight of yet another international summit, and the all too real misery our leaders left behind. Mark's first guest was Toby Young on "climate change" and excess deaths, and "de-colonising" the curriculum.

Next up was Kate Hoey on the Remoaner House of Lords' hostility to the Union, followed by a terrible story out of Alberta: Annette Lewis has been refused a life-saving organ transplant because she is "unvaccinated".

We closed out the hour with Ben Sixsmith on the casual escalation to World War Three, and the Conservative war on young Conservatives.

All that plus your comments and questions in real time along the way. Click below to watch the full show:

We thank everyone who tuned in last night. We crushed Rupert Murdoch's floppo flagship Piers Morgan Uncensored eight to one - not because we had a particularly strong night, but because Piers' ratings fell off a cliff. Hard to see how even Mr Murdoch's pockets are deep enough to keep this stinkeroo going.

Mark will be back for tomorrow's Steyn Show live at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern - followed by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm GMT/4pm Eastern. You can listen to the latter from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.