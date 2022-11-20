So Little Is Thy Form Declined...

Welcome to today's Sunday Poem. If you enjoy our ongoing video poetry anthology, please note that I'll be doing Steyn's Sunday Poem live during the 2023 Mark Steyn Cruise - along with many other favorite features from SteynOnline and The Mark Steyn Show. More details here.

Today's entry is a special birthday entry, in honor of SteynOnline turning twenty this coming week. We really had to have a birthday poem, and, as I recount in my introduction, no one wrote more than Jonathan Swift - for the lady he immortalised as "Stella', and who rests next to him in St Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin.

The Dean's birthday poetry takes a parodic glee in decay. On this twentieth birthday at SteynOnline, decay is all too real - on free speech, freedom of movement, freedom from state power at every level. Nonetheless, we cannot simply wallow in decay, so I have enclosed a birthday poem that offers a very slight smidgeonette of hope that our best days may yet lie ahead.

