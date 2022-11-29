Albania Mania!

It was SteynOnline's twentieth birthday yesterday, and we're marking the occasion by getting back in the cruise biz. Steyn Show favourites from around the world will be joining the 2023 Mark Steyn Cruise - among them Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall, John O'Sullivan, James ("Snerdley") Golden, Michele Bachmann, Andrew Lawton and Tal Bachman - and with no vax/test requirements whatsoever. You can find more details here.

~Mark was in a very cranky mood for Monday's Steyn Show, but it seems to have worked ratings-wise: he beat everyone in sight - TalkTV, Sky and even the BBC. True, the last was "the nearest run thing you ever saw in your life", as the Duke of Wellington said of Waterloo: Mark bested the Beeb by the merest margin of 1,400 viewers. In a US congressional race, that would mean months of recounts and court challenges, but fortunately the telly-ratings chaps are way more accurate than Maricopa tabulation machines.

Piers Morgan abandoned his usual slot directly against Steyn and came on at 9pm live from the World Cup in Qatar. That did nothing for his numbers, which stunk up the joint as usual. Rupert Murdoch needs to accept he made a disastrous error in throwing over a hundred million quid at Piers, and move on. Instead, he appears to be doubling-down on failure.

Tuesday's show began with astonishing scenes from the Albanian invasion of Central London, and the subject dominated the top and tail of the show, with Patrick O'Flynn and Baroness Hoey. In between, James Melville came at China from a somewhat different perspective and Andrew Tettenborn discussed the Tory anti-free speech bill that will not die.

Fraser, a First Weekend Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

Congrats Mark on 20 impressive years on the cutting edge of controversial and important issues. I have no idea when I first noticed Mark's picture on his website or how I found the site. But it was sometime before Mark and Ezra were making headlines fighting the Canadian Human Rights scammers and Section 13. I do remember thinking this guy can really get to the heart of an issue with a special eloquence and depth. He still is and it is causing mental "turbulence" in some of his present UK viewers as they learn for the first time about the political reality in their country.

Indeed, Fraser. Thank you for sticking with us.

