So What? (Encore)

To round out this Steyn Online birthday week, on Friday we shall have another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet on Friday at 3pm North American Eastern - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time. If you'd prefer to ask Steyn a question in the flesh, please join him on our first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise. A trio of Steyn Show favourites from Thursday's edition - Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Alexandra Marshall and Leilani Dowding - will be among those joining him at sea. You can find more details here.

Thursday's Steyn Show started with Mark's thoughts on Britain's hideous pseudo-Conservative Party, and then turned to Toby Young for insight on what's gone wrong and whether it can be made right.

Next up were the aforementioned Mark Steyn Cruise shipmates: Eva Vlaardingerbroek addressed Balenciaga's descent into paedo chic; Alexandra Marshall noted some encouraging signs from Elon Musk's Twitter; and Leilani Dowding scorned the woke cowardice of the King and the Prince of Wales.

All that plus your comments live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

Thank you again for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show every evening. On Wednesday, despite significant competition from the World Homophobe Cup we managed to beat both Rupert Murdoch's flailing TalkTV and the BBC. GB News is also going gangbusters on radio: we've doubled our audience in the last quarter, and are now the fourth fastest-growing station (over all formats: rock, sport, classical) in the UK. In fact, we were the only talk station to grow in the third quarter, as our rivals at TalkRadio, LBC and Times Radio all fell. We are grateful to everyone who tunes in and hope you'll want to do so again next week.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. Make the most of them while you can because, as Mark has mentioned on air, OffComm has now opened a third investigation against him. Only two are active, because they've given up on the first one.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we thank you for sticking with us in this our second half-decade. Feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership. And don't forget that cruise.