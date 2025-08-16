On Serenade Radio's latest episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we take off with Caterina Valente, and build up, somewhat counter-intuitively, to the forgotten theme from a floppo sitcom. But in between come a gubernatorial blockbuster, a cavalcade of Non-Stop Number Ones, and five words you can take to the bank: Frank Sinatra sings Cole Porter.

~Thank you for your kind comments about last week's edition. Mr Bradley, an Oregon member of The Mark Steyn Club, says:

'Denial is a river in Egypt and Déshabillée is a state of undress in France - and this is the only show that embraces both of them.' Best Description Ever of On the Town! Thanks for yet another wonderful & wide-ranging hour of tunes. I tune in every week wondering what you'll play and you never disappoint. Thanks so much, Mark.

Teresa, a California Steyn Clubber, enjoyed our venture into the original lyric of "Bill":

'Whenever he dances his partner takes chances.' Hahaha. I agree with Ira Gershwin -- that's a great lyric!!

On the other hand, Josh in Massachusetts enjoyed Ava Gardner's take on the song:

I confess the Sinatra Sextet is not always my favorite part of the show (often, not always), but this week's Septet most certainly was. As if the 'Old Man River' bookends weren't enough (they were, and more), Ava Gardner's charming and intimate 'Bill' was a lovely contrast. And just lovely. And I recognized 'In The Mystic Land Of Egypt' from the Korosko tale from years ago! Conan Doyle at the beginning, Conan Doyle now. Mark is always thinking, thinking.

And one more - from Gordon, a British Columbia Steyn Clubber:

As a kid in the small town (850 sturdy Canadian souls) of Iron Bridge, Ontario in the late 50s, my only memory of 'The Day The Rains Came Down' was of a popular melody sung powerfully by Jane Morgan and played frequently by the nearby radio station, CJNR (Blind River). Quel surpris then to learn from a favourite contemporary Renaissance Man, Mark Steyn, that this is originally a French song 'Le Jour où la pluie viendra' and Morgan could belt it out in French as well. Pointing out that Morgan got credit in hubby Jerry Weintraub pictures as 'Jane Weintraub Assistant to Mr. Weintraub' was a nice touch. Like reading the labels on the food we consume, you never know what you can learn from those credits that scroll by at the end of a movie. Sinatra's version of Ole' Man River was also very welcome. I believe it's in the last stanza, Frank sings 'Get a little drunk and you lands in j--a--i--l' and then sliding softly to 'I gets weary . . .' Just a great musical moment. Almost makes you forget Paul Robeson singing the same number in the 1936 film version of Showboat.

