Hello again and welcome to another edition of Laura's Links. It's been kind of dark and grey in my neck of the woods here in southern Ontario lately. It's possible that as a result, more dark and gloomy stories are jumping off the screen than usual.

As you know, I spend a lot of time reading in general – specifically news, commentary, current events. Each week I attempt to give an overview of 'what's out there', and pick up on certain trends, patterns or "vibes".

Over the past week, the vibe has been kind of dark all over the place, but particularly in Canada. I wrote up a piece for the Brownstone Institute about Canada's devolution into a Culture of Death. Canada used to be a pretty good place to live and raise a family, but I think that it is in an irreversible moral and economic decline. I'd love to be wrong about this, but my Jewlepathy on this is pretty strong.

If you need further evidence of Canada's decline, specifically vis a vis the Medical Assistance in Dying program (MAiD), feast your eyes on this article: as it turns out, the woman featured in the disgusting commercial "celebrating" her impending suicide wanted to live. She actually just got tired of fighting for good medical care. She got tired of fighting against our socialized medical system to get care for her illness. But the repulsive marketing ghouls of the Simons company in Canada saw her desperation and exhaustion as an opportunity to get their name out there.

This is a truly shameful chapter for Canada, but the Trudeau Liberals are doubling down on this reprehensible evil.

I'm afraid of these people.

I, too, am afraid that the West will die.

I am horrified by what we have become; urban and rural centres of loneliness, with generosity for "assisted suicide", but little capacity for kindness and grace, little interest in helping the "kinless" masses. What have we become?

As the Christmas season approaches (I specifically do not refer to the "holiday" season because the holiday is Christmas for goodness sake), I'm going to try and focus my energy on kindness, goodness and positivity wherever and whenever possible. When I feel down, my Mom always encourages me to "chap" (Yiddish for grab) "a little here and a little there", meaning a little rest, a small treat, a walk, a few minutes of prayer or meditation, some hugs, or just some deep breaths.

Let's all try to claw back some of the darkness. I hope the upcoming lights of Chanukah will also assist with that.

Overall, we need way less Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) and much more love, grace and human assistance in living.

Take care, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

A good reminder about medical ethics and coercion.

Oh really?

Nothing to see here.

This is a really good thread on freedom of speech. Lots of good food for thought in it, so read the whole thing. "If freedom of speech is gone, then free and fair elections are gone. Whoever controls the censorship regime will be able to prohibit contestation and thus to decide the winner of every election."

OH OK

Oh you don't say?

Good.

~

Israel and Jews:

"Bibi's back." Indeed. This is an interesting conversation between Bari Weiss and Bibi.

Cool.

The $300 Million Kiddush Hashem Story. In Judaism, "Kiddush Hashem" is something that is done by humans to sanctify G-d's name. This is an amazing story that you may have heard of, as I had, but the interview was new to me and I cried at the end.

File under: things that make Jew-haters sad.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

The "climate" lockdowns begin. Nothing to worry about, I'm sure.

Nothing to see here either.

What the hell, H&M?

Good thing you clapped for the NHS.

~

Europe:

It begins.

The "Belgian" World Cup riots.

This is the first step in "no cars for you, peasants".

OH OK

~

Down Under:

Nothing to see here.

Pharma thoughts: is the sh&t gonna hit the fan in 2023?

~

China:

TikTok is effing up kids' brains. Anyone care?

~

India:

Nothing to see here.

~

Kooks:

Good comparison.

Demonic.

Seems nice.

Evil.

So funny. Sometimes comic relief is what's needed.

~

Human Grace:

Sure, have one, I've got two.

When the spirit moves you.

"Could someone like me?" This message kind of inspired me to consider talking about more personal things, and struggles. It's OK to not be OK, and it's really OK to ask for help when you need it or feel alone.

The only royal family.

Soooooo cute. (And the kid's not too shabby either.)

'Every time you feel sorry for me, you make me less,'

Don't go out without your yipstick!

Good morning!

I am telling you it's not merely OK to cry, it's virtuous to heal your trauma. You're not some impressive or tough person because you're running from yourself. You're the opposite. (If you don't follow Mike Cernovich on Twitter, why not?)

