You Gotta Have Heart!

If you enjoy our Q&A sessions, well, we also do them live at sea on the Mark Steyn Cruise - which, after getting clobbered by the Covid, is back in business. If you've got a headscratcher you'd like to pose to Mark and his special guests, we hope to see you on board.

But, if you missed today's episode live around the planet, here's the action replay. Mark took questions a variety of topics, big and small, but he also tipped his hat to a fallen hero and played a favourite Christmas song.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for many excellent questions.

~Mark will return tomorrow with another Yuletide Tale for Our Time.