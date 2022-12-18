Image

Mark Steyn

A Child's Christmas in Wales
Steyn's Yuletide Tale for Our Time

by Dylan Thomas
read by Siân Phillips

https://www.steynonline.com/13121/a-child-christmas-in-wales

After the first part of Mark's reading of A Christmas Carol, Steyn Club member Rede Batcheller wrote with a request:

Next, if you dare, Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas in Wales. TYVM!!!!

Well, we love that tale, Rede, but we're not sure his Welsh vowels are totally reliable. So, as Mark continues to recover from his brace of heart attacks, we have something even better for you to kick off this week before Christmas - an authentic Welsh lady, the great Siân Phillips, who, during her own childhood Yules, actually worked with Dylan Thomas - as she and Mark discussed on a Steyn holiday special a few years back. Click below to watch:

Among the benefits of Mark Steyn Club membership is that you can enjoy our TV content in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you'd rather experience Dame Siân and Dylan Thomas in audio only, please log-in here.

You can find more non-visual content from The Mark Steyn Show over in our Audio & Transcripts department. And, if you'd like to hear more from Siân, she recreates her Tony-nominated performance of "See What the Boys in the Back Room Will Have" on our Frank Loesser centenary special, available here.

Mark's acting skills are considerably below Siân's, but, if you've yet to hear his take on Charles Dickens this Christmas, you can find that here. There'll be more video entertainment later today with a special live-performance edition of our Song of the Week.

Tales for Our Time, Song of the Week and much of our other content are made possible through The Mark Steyn Club. We launched The Mark Steyn Club half-a-decade ago, and on this sixth clubland Christmas we're immensely heartened by all those viewers and listeners and readers across the globe - from Fargo to Fiji, Vancouver to Vanuatu, Surrey to the Solomon Islands - who've signed up to be a part of it. Oh, and if you're still holiday shopping at this late hour, don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership. More details here.

en

