Christmas Day with Mark and Friends

Wherever you are around the world, from New Hampshire to New South Wales, Quebec City to Kuala Lumpur, we wish you the merriest this December 25th. Mark is having a quiet Christmas recuperating from his recent health problems, but he emerged from his convalescence last night for what has become an annual tradition at SteynOnline:

CHRISTMAS EVE LESSONS AND CAROLS

with Mark and his guests

Thank you for your many kind comments about the above. If you enjoyed Tal Bachman's performance of "Angels We Have Heard on High", here he is running it down on camera:

If you're partial to Tal, here he is with his dad (and Canadian rock colossus) Randy Bachman live on Christmas Eve 2021 for The Mark Steyn Kinda Christmas Show on GB News with some ad hoc takes on seasonal favorites. Click below to watch:

On the subject of Christmas music, here's Mark talking to the composer/lyricist Hugh Martin about one of the loveliest ballads in the seasonal songbook:

HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

(Mark's latest seasonal Song of the Week airs on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm GMT/12.30pm Eastern on Christmas Day. You can listen from anywhere on the planet here.)

From our Sinatra centennial observances seven years ago, here's half a century of festive Frank:

THE SONG IS YULE

If you like your rhymes without tunes, here's a seasonal entry to Mark's anthology of video poetry (because, at Yuletide as at any other time, video poetry is where the big bucks are):

THE OXEN

by Thomas Hardy

It's become a tradition each December at SteynOnline to offer Christmas editions of our Tales for Our Time audio adventures. Click below to hear Mark reading Dickens, Louisa May Alcott, Conan Doyle, O Henry, Jack London, Lucy Maud Montgomery ...and some fellow called Steyn:

A Christmas Carol

by Charles Dickens

The Little Christmas Tree

by Mark Steyn

Little Women at Christmas

by Louisa May Alcott

All the World Is Wandering in the Wood

by Stephen Leacock

The Gift of the Magi

by O Henry

A Klondike Christmas

by Jack London

Christmas at Green Gables ...and Beyond

by L M Montgomery

A Merrie Old Christmas

by Washington Irving

Do you like detective fiction with a seasonal twist? Steyn has a couple of Christmas whodunnits for you:

The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle

by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

The Queen's Square

by Dorothy L Sayers

And, if all that still leaves you with time on your hands, click on the links below for a cornucopia of Yuletide delights from the Santa Steyn grotto - carols and lessons, movies and memories:

A LESSON FROM LUKE

THE PERFECT "PERFECT CHRISTMAS" BOOK

TALKING TURKEY

MARK'S YULETIDE MOVIE VAULT

THE APARTMENT

JINGLE BELLS

and of course...

BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE

Mark will be back later today with Steyn's Song of the Week. Don't miss it!