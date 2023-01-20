Crickets and Chutzpah

Thanks to those who tuned in to the Clubland Q&A guest hosted by Laura Rosen Cohen. In case you missed it, here's the action replay. Laura took questions from Mark Steyn Club members on a host of topics, including the World Economic Forum's global bugfest, the tragic case of a Toronto woman killed by hospital security guards for not wearing a mask, and forced trans tolerance.

If you enjoy our Q&A sessions, we also do them live at sea, along with many other viewer and reader favourites.

