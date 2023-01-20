Image

Mark Steyn

Crickets and Chutzpah

by Laura Rosen Cohen
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/13202/cqa

Thanks to those who tuned in to the Clubland Q&A guest hosted by Laura Rosen Cohen. In case you missed it, here's the action replay. Laura took questions from Mark Steyn Club members on a host of topics, including the World Economic Forum's global bugfest, the tragic case of a Toronto woman killed by hospital security guards for not wearing a mask, and forced trans tolerance.

If you enjoy our Q&A sessions, we also do them live at sea, along with many other viewer and reader favourites. Join us on the upcoming Mark Steyn Cruise, which is returning in July for a seven-day voyage on the Adriatic Sea. Join us as we sail through what's left of Europe with Mark Steyn Club members, readers and fans from all around the world. We hope to see you on board. Remember, you don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so do give it a listen. But, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for their always excellent questions.

~Rick McGinnis will be back tomorrow with another film review you're sure to enjoy.

