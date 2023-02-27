Image

Mark Steyn

Who's the Extremist?

The Mark Steyn Show

Welcome to the first Mark Steyn Show of a new week. Today Mark is joined by Christine Anderson, a German member of the European Parliament, to talk about the last three years and where our "globalised" world is headed.

Frau Anderson has just completed a sell-out tour of Canada, and we are grateful to acclaimed mammy-singer Justin Trudeau for giving tonight's show an excellent plug by denouncing her as "extremist" and "unacceptable" and all the rest.

Among the benefits of Mark Steyn Club membership is that you can enjoy The Mark Steyn Show in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you find Steyn and his guests more convivial in non-visual form, please log-in to our Audio and Transcript versions.

We will be back with a brand new Steyn Show tomorrow, Tuesday, at 8pm UK/3pm North American Eastern - and, immediately after that, Mark and his old EIB comrade James Golden will be together on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC, live at 4pm Eastern.

