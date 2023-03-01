We Laughed No More

The "niche Canadian" (thank you, The Guardian) returns! Welcome to another of Mark's post-cardiac Steyn Shows - with all due thanks to Audrey, the French nurse who saved his life. If you don't want to watch it on your telephone, you can watch it on your Smart TV with the whole family agog.

On today's show Steyn welcomes back three of his most popular guests - Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Eva Vlaardingerbroek - for a look at big-picture topics (the Great Walkbackening of the Covid regime) and smaller ones (jokes, and whether one is permitted to laugh). He also tips his hat to St David's Day, and brings back the Brit Wanker Copper of the Day. All that plus the post-human future!

Click above to view the full show.

~If you'd like to know more about Eva, Leilani or Alexandra, we've introduced a new Contributors page. If you'd like to meet them in person, you're welcome to join us on our first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise. You can find more details here.

There has been a lot of chatter on Twitter about how no one at GB News is standing with Mark. Well, our top-rated guests certainly are, and we are very grateful to them.

Meanwhile, the post-Steyn GB News had another godawful night yesterday, its primetime audience sinking 15 per cent from Monday to 53,600. That's not only further behind Sky and the BBC than when they started, but less than half the number of viewers of this promotional clip of Mark and Andrew Bridgen on the vaccine arithmetic:

~ One advantage of Mark Steyn Club membership is that you can enjoy The Mark Steyn Show in whatever form you wish - video, audio or text. For the audio version of this episode, please see here.

~Thank you for all your kind comments about yesterday's show. Tim Newport, a Wisconsin Steyn Clubber, writes:

I really enjoyed the GBNews shows and made it a point to catch every one of them. But these new shows are even better. We get the great guests but we also get more of the industrial strength Mark Steyn than the TV format allowed. The only thing that worries me...maybe get life saving French nurse to hang around the set to make sure Mark doesn't get too carried away during these early days of his recovery!

Thank you, Tim. In fact, we have had a nurse on the team in recent weeks.

~If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in the last few months or years, you can find all our recent shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

The Mark Steyn Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're a member, feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments - and, as he did tonight, Mark may even read them on air. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership. And don't forget that cruise.