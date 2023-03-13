Image

Mark Steyn

Britain, Brexit and Betrayal

Welcome to the first Mark Steyn Show of a new week. North America has sprung into summer while Europe remains fallen back in winter, so until the weekend we will air at our usual time in the UK - 8pm GMT - but an hour later in the US and Canada: 4pm Eastern/1pm Pacific.

Today's show is a special edition examining the death of Brexit (and possibly of the United Kingdom) in the wake of the so-called "Windsor framework". To discuss how Brussels leveraged "the Irish Question" to first subvert and then hollow out and destroy Brexit, Mark is joined by three very popular Steyn Show guests from the last year: former Labour MP Baroness Hoey, former Brexit Party Euro-MP Ben Habib, and film-maker and playwright Phelim McAleer.

~Among the benefits of Mark Steyn Club membership is that you can enjoy The Mark Steyn Show in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you find Steyn and his guests more convivial in non-visual form, please log-in to our Audio and Transcript versions. To listen to the above show, simply click here.

~We will be back with a brand new Steyn Show tomorrow, Tuesday, at 8pm UK/4pm North American Eastern.

