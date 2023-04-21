Image

Mark Steyn

Live Around the Planet: Friday April 21st

Clubland Q&A

Programming note: Mark will return Monday with a brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

It's Friday, which means it's time for another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. As you know, although his output is pretty much back to full-strength Steyn, Mark is still recovering from his two heart attacks, and needs to pace himself – especially as he begins the book tour for his latest book, The Prisoner of Windsor, which is now available for pre-order at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

In addition to his writing, hosting, poetry and telly duties, at the last minute, Mark was called upon by His Majesty King Charles to conduct the Commonwealth Non-Binary Net Zero Fifteen Minute City All Star Rainbow Unicorn Fart Choir sponsored by Pfizer, the WEF and McCricket Burgers Inc. at the upcoming Coronation, so he has to jet off to an intensive round of rehearsals before the big show. Is there anything that man can not do?

Unfortunately, our regular guest host is also predisposed, so you will be stuck with the official guest host for the guest host, our very own SteynOnline In-House Jewish Mother, Laura Rosen Cohen.

We'll be starting at 3pm North American Eastern time/8pm British Summer Time. We shall try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

And remember, as Mark gears up for his lawsuit against the UK state censor, (Bug)Ofcom, in the English High Court, there are several ways to support his efforts:

~Aside from buying his above-mentioned new literary masterpiece, you can:

a) sign up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership;

b) buy a near-and-dear one a SteynOnline gift certificate; or

c) treat your beloved to a stateroom on this summer's Mark Steyn Cruise.

Laura looks forward to being with you at 3:00 EDT.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

en

Most Viewed

  1. Hacking Away
  2. Pronoun Trouble
  3. When Irish Eyes Are Vacant
  4. Bovine Flatulence Update!
  5. Preps, Schooled: The Twilight of the WASP in Metropolitan

