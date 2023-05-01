The Mark Steyn Show Down Under!

Mark is back on the air tonight to launch the pre-Coronation week of The Mark Steyn Show. The action starts at 8pm British Summer Time/3pm North American Eastern.

However, depending on how smart your Smart TV is, we always receive complaints on the bedevilling subject of "delivery systems". So, if you're in the Antipodes, you may prefer to watch via our new Australian partners at ADH TV. ADH is home to Mark's old pal Alan Jones and to his somewhat younger pal Alexandra Marshall, and he is delighted to be joining them. The show will be posted here four days a week, Tuesday to Friday, at 5pm Australian Eastern Time. We hope you'll want to check in not only with Mark but with Alexandra, Alan and the other ADH offerings.

~Just in time for the Coronation, Mark has been busy frantically autographing copies of his brand new book, The Prisoner of Windsor, set in a strange land that may nonetheless seem oddly familiar...

A remote fantastical kingdom far from Europe's chancelleries of power... An unpopular monarch on the eve of his coronation... A ruling class of plotters and would-be usurpers... ...and a gentleman adventurer on holiday.

No, not Ruritania in the nineteenth century, but the United Kingdom in the twenty-first. Steyn's new book is both a sequel to and a contemporary inversion of Anthony Hope's classic of 1894, The Prisoner of Zenda. As Jerry Stratton says of the audio version over at Good Reads, The Prisoner of Windsor is "extraordinarily funny, on an incredibly layered level".

If you absolutely can't live without your full-price hardback being personally inscribed by Mark, that we can do. However, if you disdain his John Hancock, Amazon is selling the book at a discount - and the shipping will be rather less, too.

For digital versions of the book, please scroll down the page.

~The post-Steyn GB News continues its blockbuster format of Tories'n'trivia to winning effect. On Friday at 2.45pm, Mark Longhurst achieved the much coveted zero rating. That's to say, he had zero viewers in England, zero viewers in Scotland, zero viewers in Northern Ireland and zero viewers in Wales. Oh, and zero viewers in Sark.

~Because GB News has chosen to kowtow to Ofcom, Mark's court battle against them will be pursued alone.

~Notwithstanding Mark's one-step-forward-two-steps-back health, we had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with Mark talking Tucker and other topics on our Clubland Q&A. On the Bachman Beat, Tal pondered mortality. For his Saturday movie date Rick McGinnis considered Bill Forsyth's Local Hero, while Steyn's Song of the Week celebrated 150th birthday of an American classic.

~Finally, if you are way beyond print copies of books, The Prisoner of Windsor is also available in digital format.

