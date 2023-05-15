Steyn vs Ofcom - It's on!

Programming note: A new week of The Mark Steyn Show begins today at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern. If you're in the Antipodes, you may prefer to watch at 5pm Aussie Eastern via our new partners at ADH TV.

~On Friday, my solicitors in London served notice on the the UK media censor Ofcom that, absent a complete reversal of their "ruling" against me by the end of this week, I will be suing them in the English High Court - because, aside from anything else, their action is illegal.

The two verdicts against me - and the fearless Naomi Wolf - both arise out of the Steyn Show's coverage of victims of the Covid vaccines. Ofcom's illegal interventions on behalf of the official narrative have had the desired effect on an already compliant and craven UK broadcasting industry. On Saturday, thousands of Britons protested in Trafalgar Square at the "Truth Be Told" rally:

We came to London yesterday to share our stories of pain and loss from Vax and the Midazolam protocols and thousands of people came out to bear witness, thank you.

The red roses and red confetti cannons represented the loss of loved ones felt by so many in this attack on humanity pic.twitter.com/3i846Xx5st — Wayne Cunnington (@waynetlc) May 14, 2023

But, if you listen to Ofcom-regulated radio and TV, you won't have heard a word about it:

Not reported even on GB News — Jan Newell (@JanNewell6) May 14, 2023

Some of the participants at the rally, crippled or bereaved by the vaccines, will be familiar to you from their appearances on The Mark Steyn Show over the last year-and-a-half, but the new GB News, mired in Tories'n'trivia, now dismisses them as "crazy conspiracy theorists".

That's the Ofcom Effect, as enforced by Lord Grade, Dame Melanie Dawes and their shadowy commissars. I note, by the way, that, say what you will about Canada's execrable "human rights" tribunals, but their censors were at least obliged to put their names to their rulings. At Ofcom, the all-powerful judges are anonymous: what a disgrace to English law.

So it falls to a Canadian (me) and an American (Naomi) to take a stand against UK state censorship.

~Speaking of The Prisoner of Windsor, set in a strange land that may nonetheless seem oddly familiar...

