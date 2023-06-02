Live Around the Planet: Friday June 2nd

It's Friday - which means I'll be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern time/8pm British Summer Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's show I'm willing to take questions on almost anything - including, yet again, Joe Biden's inability to stay upright. Trump merely clutching the rail at an equivalent event "raised new health questions", according to The New York Times. But Biden's decrepitude is so total it can go entirely uncovered by the court eunuchs.

I'm also happy to hear any comments on my Statement of Claim against the UK state censor Ofcom over its "rulings" against me and my coverage of the Covid vaccines. My lawsuit against them is officially called:

The King on the application of Mark Steyn

vs

The Office of Communications (Ofcom)

However, despite the billing, I think it's me rather than His Majesty who's going to be doing most of the heavy lifting. We are asking the English High Court to quash Ofcom's decision on various first-principle grounds, including, inter alia, that what Lord Grade, Dame Melanie and their unlovely commissars did is illegal:

Ofcom has... misconstrued the statutory objective, giving it a reach (and therefore a power to act against this broadcast) that it does not contain. This has led it to exceed its powers.

Indeed. Likewise:

By the monologue [Steyn] was participating in a debate affecting the general interest. This concerned the efficacy of the third booster shot and whether it exposed recipients to a risk of infection, hospitalisation and death. He was expressing his opinion on these matters, on the basis of factual government material shown to the viewers in the course of the programme. He was entitled to do so in... strong, polemical terms. His speech was therefore strongly protected from interference by public authority under Article 10.

Also indeed. But the British people had the same right not to be interfered with by public authority:

Viewers also had a presumptive right under Article 10 to receive the information and ideas advanced by [Steyn]; and a right under Article 10 to formulate and hold their own opinions on the efficacy/safety of the booster shot offered by the government.

The post-Steyn GB News, now reduced to an increasingly unwatched Tories'n'trivia station, will not be joining me in court. But the fearless Naomi Wolf will. The "chilling effect" of Ofcom on public discourse is far worse than Canada under Section 13 or Australia under Section 18C, so once more unto the breach...

