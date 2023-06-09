A big thanks to everyone who joined us live earlier today. Thank you all for the great great questions you posed to guest host Laura Rosen Cohen. There were questions about the WEF, terrorism, Trump, the decline of Great Britain, Pride "season" and Laura's new favourite phrase of the current zeitgeist: "it's not a joke, Mansour".

