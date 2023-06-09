Image

Mark Steyn

It's Not a Joke, Mansour!

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

A big thanks to everyone who joined us live earlier today. Thank you all for the great great questions you posed to guest host Laura Rosen Cohen. There were questions about the WEF, terrorism, Trump, the decline of Great Britain, Pride "season" and Laura's new favourite phrase of the current zeitgeist: "it's not a joke, Mansour".

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Remember, you don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away.

And for those of you asking about ways in which you can support Mark's lawsuit against the UK state censor Ofcom in the English High Court, they are as follows:

a) sign up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership;

b) buy a SteynOnline gift certificate; or

c) pre-order Mark's new book.

Although slightly under the weather at the moment, never fear! Mark will be back with you on Monday with a brand new episode of The Mark Steyn Show that you won't want to miss. Enjoy your weekend!

