Disintegration of the Republic

Hello again and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links.

As usual, the humans on this planet produced another crazy week of events and stories, a small sample of which you will find below. I haven't included links to the most obviously glaring stories of the week like the 20 minute attempted coup in Russia, the ongoing developments relating to the corrupt and CCP-captured Biden family, for example. Why? Mostly because you can get the obvious stuff from other sources, but also because it actually physically pains me to dwell too much on the disintegration of the American republic. It's detrimental to my mental health.

The corruption and disintegration of America and American ideals causes me actual heartache. I love America, and the American dream. I love the promise of America. If I feel crestfallen at the decline of this great nation, even just as a non-citizen loving friend of America. I can't imagine what Americans who love their country are feeling now. I know that when I see the seemingly endless stories of political and societal decadence, unfettered and unpunished crime, corruption and decay coming particularly but certainly not exclusively out out of California, and New York I wonder if there is any possible path to reclaiming these parts of America back to their birthright. I am not certain at all.

Democracy is so young, precious and fragile. Given the seriousness of the political left about power, and the convergence of so many modern tyrannical forces, I have very deep fears about whether or not democracy in general and the American republic specifically will be a blips in our history or something that will sustain any kind of longevity in the continuum of human development. Of course it's very difficult to predict the future but for the most part, I see the arc of human events and existence generally bending toward less freedom and smaller, more controlled and less meaningful lives.

During the most acute and punitive phases of the Covid tyranny, I often wrote about how hard it was for me to express the dark cloud that I felt in the air and how I felt it in my bones. How I felt a kind of strange and ominous something, a something that was controlling our lives and just hovering all around us, among us, within us. I attempted on occasion to describe it. Sometimes my attempts were better than others and sometimes I simply referred to it as the Evil Blob, but even that really didn't fully capture what it was.

Dr. Naomi Wolf went to great pains to write about and describe her feeling that we were facing supernatural evil and I could not agree with her more. I really hoped that when the restrictions were lifted that I would feel more relief, but I didn't. I feel the supernatural darkness plotting and surveying the land once again-or I guess more accurately I would say that I feel that it is still prowling about? As you all know by know, I do love being right, but I'd love to be wrong about this.

Before taking leave, I'd like to pay homage to Mark's friend Neil Oliver who kindly gave us the Oliver Rule of Current Events: if something is happening, it's because the leaders of your country want it to be happening. Therefore, if Pakistani men are in Ireland raping young women with Down Syndrome, it's because the leaders of Ireland decided that Ireland really needed an influx of young Pakistani men. Think about that long and hard. This kind of thing is happening because there are people in power who want it to be happening to you and your families and friends.

You'll find more examples of this type of thing below. One other article I'd like to bring to your attention is something that Mark himself has been talking about for a long time-what happens when the protected pets of the left actually start to prioritize themselves and establish their own system of hierarchy? What you get is either the destruction of the woke enterprise, a civil war or a combination of both. That's where we are at right now.

Lastly, best wishes for Mark's health, and also to Dr. Naomi Wolf (who indicated in her Substack that she was in hospital with appendicitis). Refuah Shlemah-to both, a full and complete recovery as we say in Hebrew. Sending prayers and good energy both their ways.

Have a good weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

They want you in the dark.

Transgender ideology and the corruption of medicine.

Can San Franfeces be fixed?

"When not fighting crime, our RCMP are entertained by a table-dancing drag queen at their police headquarters in Surrey, BC."

The new American flag.

Get out of Democrat-run cities.

Feature not bug.

More here.

Steve Sailer speaks.

~

Jews and Israel:

Could Roosevelt have saved millions? This is a very interesting essay-well worth your time.

~

Europe:

A short and relatively disturbing article on the French novelist and enfant terrible Michel Houellebecq.

Also in France...

"Hamas in Sweden". Remind me why Sweden needs Hamas?

I think we know who the real "neo-Nazis" are. Many people don't know that the Germans started murdering their own disabled children before they started to perfect their techniques and went on to mass murdering Jews. The spirit of murdering the disabled and vulnerable is alive and well in Europe.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

This is so upsetting. Crimes against humanity were most certainly committed. We may never know the scope of this evil.

A deep dive into Dr. Peter Hotez's funding.

Absolute evil.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

A real mystery. We may never know the answer.

Oh, you don't say.

~

Predatory, Evil Kooks and Trans:

"I just hate it when my gynecologist won't check my balls."

When sorority sisters have got the meat and two veg.

"Last weekend 3, yes three women's rugby players had to be removed from a game and treated for injuries from hits sustained by a transwoman."

UMMM IN WHAT CONTEXT WOULD THIS BE OK?

Beware the AWFLs. This is perfect.

~

Human Grace:

A worthwhile cause.

"Isaac makes sure all the passengers on his train are doing alright. "

Indeed.

"We can do anything but give up. "

This is solid gold.

"That's how it's supposed to be. "

"Sam, I'm soon going to heaven. "

Exactly.

