Live Around the Planet: Friday June 30th

It's Friday - which means I'll be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern time/8pm British Summer Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's pre-Dominion Day edition I'm willing to take questions on anything we've discussed earlier in the week, plus any other topics you feel we've missed - such as, for example, the French riots, or the US Supreme Court decision on "affirmative action", or the apparently unanimous decision of UK financial institutions to deny Nigel Farage and his former party bank accounts.

I'm also happy to take any questions on my free-speech lawsuit against the UK state censor Ofcom in the High Court of England over its "rulings" against me for my coverage of the Covid vaccines. The case is officially called:

The King on the application of Mark Steyn

vs

The Office of Communications

You can read my Statement of Claim here.

The "chilling effect" of Ofcom on public discourse is far worse than Canada under Section 13 or Australia under Section 18C, so once more unto the breach...

