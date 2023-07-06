Death By Socialism

Hi again and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. The dog days of summer have reached us here in southern Ontario and I am loving it. That is to say loving it pretty much and mostly. Sometimes it gets a little too humid, but then I remind myself that it was -20 Celsius here not too many weeks ago so I need to enjoy the boiling – or as my daughter says, the "shmoiling" – weather.

One thing that made my temperature rise to the shmoiling point (and f**cking autocorrect in my Google doc keeps trying to change my phrase to make it to say 'smiling') was listening to Mark's on last week's Clubland Q&A and hearing about how he was refused a blood transfusion at the University of Vermont Medical Centre when he was quite literally on death's door and that he had to be transfused across the border in Montreal.

I'm not sure how many warnings it will take to wake Americans up about what is happening to your republic. Hint: COMMUNISM. But medical terrorism should really be a clue that you guys are on a very, very, very bad road. You know, we have a socialist medical system in Canada, and ever since it was introduced, a majority of (idiot) Canadians have been perfectly fine with government mandarins making choices for their healthcare and simply accepting as fact that care must be rationed ("wait lists"). But in America, you supposedly have private medical care, meaning you have choices. You have pricey, private insurance. But as Mark noted, what good is having insurance UP YOUR WAZOO if an individual supervising medical doctor, decides to essentially sentence you to death, and withhold the administration of a blood product to you because he/she/they/them/xer/xe most likely does not like the cut of your political jib. Don't wave the Constitution around. The Second Amendment will not be helping with getting the blood product either.

I have dealt with plenty of such sh*t here in Canada and repeated episodes of medical tyranny, coercion and rationing here in Canada. But even in America you guys had nutter, murderous hospitals refusing transplants and care to unvaccinated persons – just like here in Canada. This moral sickness and wickedness is everywhere. Where can one go to escape it?

I'm so angry about this and, Americans, you should be way more outraged. But I haven't seen boo about this episode anywhere in the American media or amongst the American commentariat. Funny that. Like Mark says, these things are about first principles. That's the lesson that Nigel Farage is learning. As he noted on the Q&A, we don't always get the "leader" that we want fighting "our" causes. They usually show up unannounced, warts and all. But if you are snobbish about their warts or their accent, or their class, you will have a reserved seat under the bus and will end up rotting along right with them. You can all be next. So man up for G-d's sake. And please for the love of heaven do not send me any more "I agree with you so very much but please don't use my name" e-mails, I beg you. These pieces of cowardly epistolary cow plop will push me over the edge and it won't be pretty.

I'd also urge you to take a watch of this episode of The Mark Steyn Show: Welcome to the Club. It's a brilliant one, certainly one of my favourites so far and I was just delighted to see Katie Hopkins on the screen with Mark. I would be remiss if I did not mention that Ms. Hopkins did an absolutely fabulous video rant a few weeks ago about that Philip whatshisname from British telly. You know the guy who came out as gay (whatever snore ZZZzzzz so boring sooooo sleeeeepy) just before another scandal hit the press, and Lordy Lordy, my stomach actually hurt from laughing so hard and I was practically snorting while watching it.

Lastly: A few more joyous little nuggets to bring to your attention: on America-Wake Up and Smell the Debt. Related: A Battle for Cultural Survival and a MUST MUST READ from Caroline Glick about what the rotten stinking corrupt Israeli left has been up to in Israel (and believe me, American leftists are learning the lessons and applying them to Trump).

Heartfelt prayers to Mark for his full recovery and Bon voyage to all the Mark Steyn Cruise cruisers! See you in the comments.

~

North America:

This one is delicious: The Fall of Meghan and Harry. Delish.

EXCUSE ME WHAT?!??!

Where are the children?

Crack for me but not for thee!

BAKE MY BABY

~

Israel and Jews:

Let's make peace with these people.

Worth a read.

~

Britain:

REFUGEES WELCOME!

~

Europe:

Mark noted on the telly earlier that the quaint cry of "Allahu Akbar" translates into 'nothing to see here'. I think we can reasonably start calling this the French Intifadah now. So here's a few nuggets on the French Intifadah and the idiot French people who are standing idly by: "They aren't riots, it's war ...They want to kill us. " "Don't fight. " Some insights into the mentality of the "French" rioters. Meh. Chump change. If any of you want some good background on how this all happened, I'd urge you to look up the author Bat Ye'or. Trust me on that.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Accounting and Reckoning:

OH I SEE OK

~

Assorted Kooks and Predators:

This is wise.

The new religion.

"Your kids won't travel unless the ESG death cult is broken up and stopped."

HAHAHAHAHAHA GOOD.

~

Human Grace:

This is just lovely: "How I Became A Morning Person. "

I like the cut of his jib. More here.

Rest in Peace.

Not Dead Yet.

