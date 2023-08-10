Tunnel Vision

Have you heard the one about Lily Langtry? It doesn't go down well...

The Metropolitan Railway opened – when? a third of a century past? The world's first underground transportation system: an astonishing feat, but shallow - immediately beneath our feet. Then, just a few years ago, came the first deep-tunnel railway, the City and South London line. In our day, the network extends fifty miles – beyond Aylesbury, enabling City bank clerks and St James's tailors to live in far Buckinghamshire and be transported swiftly to their place of work each morning and then back home at the close of day. An astonishing change in economic organisation, and all within the last decade or so. It is not difficult, surely, to imagine what another century and more of progress would bring. Beneath my feet, then, the earth must be tunnelled enormously, and these tunnellings were the means by which the New Races of the London streets were conveyed back and forth by high-speed railway from their homes in Asia and Africa to labour in the coffee shops of Piccadilly, and no doubt as housemaids and footmen and whatever else was needed.

Ha! About "noisily professing their love of other cultures while being entirely uninterested in them": I vividly remember some music hour that I stumbled on at NPR (I know, there is no excuse, but... let's keep going). The announcer was extremely excited about some great music from around the world. He first served up some Latin American music, then some African. The Latin American selection was in fact great, but the African one was abysmal. This made it obvious that they didn't like this music, or any music - they just loved the fact that it wasn't American or Western. This is what "multiculturism" has always been about: not respect or interest in any other cultures, but hatred of the Western ones.

No interest in other cultures is necessary, Leonid, only a disavowal of one' s own. I think the only true multiculturalists I have known were my elderly schoolmasters who had taught in West Africa or the Pacific Islands and were highly expert in other cultures, even if said expertise only confirmed them in the superiority of their own. Oh, and the universally reviled "racist" Enoch Powell, who, while convinced their growing presence would lead to "rivers of blood", could converse at length with his Pakistani constituents in Urdu.

