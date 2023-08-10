Hi again and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links. I'm finally putting my feet up at the end of a long day and I have to tell you it was really shmoiling here in Southern Ontario. And when I say shmoiling, I mean it was even hotter than when Joe Biden's smelling little girls' hair. Yes. That kind of hot.

Plus, I've been dealing with the regular day to day work-life "balance", ongoing domestic servitude and a wide berth of other issues, some of which are disturbing to a degree that is hard to articulate.

On the early evening of the Sabbath this past week, as I watched the sun begin to set, I picked up my trusted book of Psalms and happened to open it up to Psalm 20. I am currently studying Psalms with my study partner using the the Schottenstein Edition (the Kol Menachem Tehillim) which has extensive commentary and insights from the late Lubavitcher Rebbe, may his memory be a blessing.

Anyway, the summary of that particular Psalm was like a telegram to my soul. I won't give it away here. If you're interested, have a read yourselves and if you are so inclined, as you read, do direct your prayers and good thoughts to Mark's continuous recovery and to some of the many issues facing me and mine today. In Jewish tradition, Psalms are not just meditative but they actually have power and can literally clean the air around you.

Friends, that is where the real power lies, in the goodness and the pureness of G-d and in faith. Trust not in men, trust in G-d. And particularly trust not an administration "led" by a man who can't walk up a flight of stairs without falling, making plans to block the sun. This level of decadence, of playing G-d, is not sustainable. On that note in particular, I'd urge you to give a listen to this episode of Megyn Kelly's podcast where she has a great conversation with Andrew Klavan and Alan Dershowitz about the level of corruption of this administration, and what the message of the audacity and brazenness of the corruption actually is (spoiler: 'we are doing this because we can and we will do it to you, too'). This is the level of arrogance and evil and decadence that we are dealing with. Mark also discussed these issues at length in the Clubland Q&A that he hosted last Friday. If you haven't had a listen already, make sure you do.

Before I go I want to make sure that you all check out this beauty of an article. I wish I had written this bit about DEI programs, that they are simply: "an employment opportunity for ideological and mediocre college graduates with undesirable degrees, a career avenue for wanderlust executive types and a ploy to siphon money from corporate budgets while producing nothing of substance." That is a work of art.

If you haven't had your fill of me by the end of this column, you can get a soooper extra doooper helping of uppity Jewish mother snark as I once again stage an outright ZIONIST OCCCUPAYSHUN of the mic tomorrow afternoon for the Clubland Q&A. Mark is slowly getting up to speed, but a spoonful of substitute level guest hosting for the regular guest host is sure to make some of his medicine go down in a more delightful way. I'll do my best not to torment you all with the craptacular news of the world. Ha ha. JK. It's gonna be full of irresistible grossness!! See you tomorrow live at 3:00pm EDT. Can't wait!

~

North America:

The good life.

This is happening because the people in charge of our countries WANT IT TO BE HAPPENING.

Who is making your food, America?

Who is leading your decline? Why?

What Trump should do. More here.

This.

RELATED: "He is not a decent man."

How much cringe can there possibly be in one story? OH THIS MUCH. What is it with all this homoerotic virtue signaling between Western politicians and the Wealthiest Actor Gnome in Sweatpant Fatigues of the Ukraine and the Most Important War Ever Evah EVAH?

'"How can you not be allowed to slightly disagree with something without them tearing you apart for it?"

"Thinning The Ranks" = purge.

Good.

Media omerta on this. Repulsive.

As I said, America is WORSE than a Banana Republic. This is fantastic. Not even Stalin, Putin or Saddam Hussein pulled this schtick.

This is beautiful. DEI and ESG "is nothing more than an employment opportunity for ideological and mediocre college graduates with undesirable degrees, a career avenue for wanderlust executive types and a ploy to siphon money from corporate budgets while producing nothing of substance"

SEEMS NICE

~

Israel and Jews:

Absolutely sickening.

This Rabbi is my ideological brother from another mother.

~

Middle East:

When Palestinians cry for help.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

OOOOH I SEEEEEEEE

Deeply evil stuff.

AHHH OK I SEEE

Good.

Every word of this.

OK.

Evil, sinister little gnome.

Nothing to see here.

"The mRNA vaccines should never have been injected into people. Myocarditis was an inevitable side effect—which could be understood from first principles, having nothing to do with the spike protein. They must have known, and they did it anyway."

These evil governments are getting off VERY cheaply. These payments are repulsive pittances. Yes, I'm still angry. And no, I'm not over any of this.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

This is the appalling, dangerous and irrevocable mess our "leaders" wish upon all of us.

Full video here.

You get what you vote for.

~

Europe:

What a pity. This is what they wish for us all.

~

Kooks:

As it turns out DEI is a murder weapon. This is stomach-churning, blood boiling stuff.

They are after your children. Behold: educators.

Cool!

MAKING POPCORN.

~

Human Grace:

This is lovely.

Via Kate at SDA: Courage is Contagious. Be like this guy.

"I can't live without you." How blessed. Magnificent.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.