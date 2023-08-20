If you enjoy Steyn's Song of the Week at SteynOnline, please note that there will be a live stage edition during February's Mark Steyn Caribbean Cruise - now offering booking exclusively to Mark Steyn Club members.

While Mark continues to convalesce in Europe, he was saddened to hear of the death of Tom Jones - not the bellowing boyo of Welsh pop but the lyricist of the world's longest running musical, The Fantasticks. In memory of Mr Jones, here is a show that aired on Serenade Radio last year but has never been heard at SteynOnline. In it, Mark talks to the late Lore Noto, producer of The Fantasticks, and celebrates its most famous song and some of its other breakout hits - including a favorite rendition by another recent loss, the late Ed Ames.

Click above to listen.

