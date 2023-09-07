Elon Musk Takes on the ADL

Hi everyone and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links. It's been another busy one for me and mine and there's no sign things will be slowing down as we approach the Jewish holidays – Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement) and Sukkot (Pentecost). Preparations all over the Jewish world are well underway. Therefore, for your edification, over the next couple of weeks, my column may be somewhat seasonally Jewish holiday themed.

There are a few big picture items I want to bring to your attention. First of all is the battle brewing between Elon Musk and the ADL! I am making popcorn. Look, not to blow my own horn but I have been ragging on the repulsive ADL for almost a decade! And of course for many years, the Great Prophet Steyn has been in on the case.

The ADL is a racket, or as Ben Shapiro puts it, a progressive interest group that proclaims it is speaking in the name of Jewish causes. That's being pretty diplomatic. It's a disgusting organization that pretends to be Jewish but causes more antisemitism than it ever "solves". How any Jewish person in their right mind could defend it, especially given its latest alignment with pogrom-meister Al Sharpton is almost beyond me. Oh, but wait, I said 'in their right mind'.

Other things on my radar. As Mark has previously asked, why is this guy hanging out and imposing whacko policy ideas on all of us via our allegedly democratically elected governments? Just because he's rich? This super creepy man boobs guy is quite anti-human in his outlook, his pastimes and hobbies and in certainly what he wants to impose upon the rest of us. Keep an eye on him.

Also, earlier this week, south Tel Aviv erupted in violence. Not Israeli-Palestinian, but Eritrean infiltrator versus Eritrean infiltrators. Amazingly, the same scenes of Eritrean on Eritrean violence were to be found in the Deranged Dominion as well. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has vowed to deport the 1,000 or so troublemakers. Big whoop. I think he's just talking butch and won't do anything. South Tel Aviv is a war zone of illegals and violence and has been for years. I guess the question that I have is why any country, other than Eritrea, NEEDS Eritreans or Eritrean "culture" of this nature?

Anyway, I gotta get some zzzzzzs. I scarfed down some ridiculously delicious baklava and tea to reward myself for a lot of walking this evening but now I am completely wiped out and I have to call it a night.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

When Black lives don't matter.

Behold: Canadian educators on the world stage with fake boobies. Aaaaand without.

MUST READ VDH: What the left did to our country. (Depressing as hell. Like, completely devastating and every word and phrase accurate.)

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

OH OK

Unforgivable. It's all unforgivable.

This is going to be the party line: ""There was no compulsory vaccination. People made their own choices. "

"The court just told the FDA to stop practicing medicine. "

More bad medicine.

So much misery. So much human carnage. This is just the beginning.

Crimes against humanity.

~

Israel and Jews:

Excellent news.

Letters from my Ukrainian past.

Will Orthodox Judaism accept female rabbis? (Spoiler: Nope.)

~

Middle East:

Everything is corrupt.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Lionel Shriver: the freedom of speech interview.

They are after your children.

But I was told that population replacement was a crackpot EuroNazi conspiracy theory?!?!

~

Europe:

Celebrate cultural diversity in Germany!

~

China:

China's fentanyl war against the west.

~

India:

Land of gendercide.

~

Ukraine:

POOF!

~

Left Wing Kooks:

"It is exhausting to be a good Democrat. " How much cringe can be shoved into one minute? SO. MUCH.

~

Human Grace:

Imagine owning something that isn't for sale. This is really one of the secrets of the Jewish people.

This made me cry. A murdered security officer's brothers in arms vow to treat his children as their own family, and accompany the newly orphaned kids to their first day of school.

"The moment Australia gets freedom of speech, I'll like it more. "

"It wasn't even a thought in his mind to abandon someone in need, and he refused to leave Ed behind. He lived and died the same way, always looking out for others."

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.