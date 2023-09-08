Live Around the Planet: Friday September 8th

It's Friday, so welcome to another one of our live Clubland Q&As. The fun begins at 3pm North American Eastern time/ 8pm British Summer Time. Melissa Howes here.

Mark is busy busy getting himself geared up to 100% strength just in time to take on Michael E. Mann, the inventor of the infamous hockey stick which purports to demonstrate we are all going to fry and die. Yippee!

It's only been 11 years since Mann first filed his truly pathetic claim against Mark and other codefendants charging them with the heretofore unknown crime of defaming a "Nobel Laureate". Oh my!

The pre-trial action starts next week in Washington, DC followed by a three-week trial at the end of October so we thought this might be a good time to answer any questions from club members specific to that.

So, step aside, Canucks! This is a job for the token red-blooded American. Some may recognize my name as the creator of The Mark Steyn Show or the official voice of SteynOnline narrating all The Tales for Our Time intros save one.

I am looking forward to discussing the case as I have attended every bloody ridiculous hearing for over a decade, narrated the book Climate Change: The Facts and published Mark's excellent compilation "A Disgrace to the Profession": The World's Scientists on Michael E. Mann, His Hockey Stick and their Damage to Science.

Also, I was a member of the legal dream team (alongside Mark and Andrew Lawton) that kicked billionaire butt from coast to coast. I may share some fun stories from that case, what we learned from that experience and how that may prove helpful in our upcoming cases.

Yes, cases. Plural. How can we forget the two cases pending against Ofcom - in which we attempt to remind Britons that they are the birthplace of Magna Carta, for heaven's sake? We will take questions on those too.

Anyone can listen to the show live, but only Mark Steyn Club members can ask questions, as commenting privileges are among the many benefits this site reserves exclusively for its members.

You can submit your question now or any time today as well as live during the show.

Look forward to taking your questions at 3pm Eastern/ 8pm in the UK.