Ding Dong, the Dan (Andrews) is Gone

Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

It has been a rather taxing week for me, having just finished a full day fast for Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement. I tried to keep my mind free of trivial things for the entire day, and just focus on the past year and how I could improve myself over the coming year. It's a heavy day.

I think for most people, it's pretty easy to focus on grievances and what we would like to change in others. People spend a lot of time on these projects and, of course, they rarely bear fruit. So, one of the many things I have included in my prayers over the course of the past (Jewish) year is focusing on some of the things that I can and should change within myself.

It has given me some newfound strength, so I'm going to stay on that path. I've actually concentrated on listening to others, particularly with those I disagree with. Listen, listen, listen, think and only then, speak. As a result of serious listening, I've changed my mind on a few pretty serious issues (death penalty and child sleepovers if you must know...) so maybe I'll write about that in a future column!

There are other "big ticket" items of course in my prayers, but I feel that at least attempting to improve myself is something that I have the most control over. The other many things, wishes and dreams in my prayers remain strictly in G-d's hands.

Anyway, in breaking with the seriousness of Yom Kippur, I thought we'd start this week's Links with a healthy dose of good news for a change, and that item comes to us straight from Down Under. And that doozy is: Ding Dong, the Dan Is Gone. (As a very brief and thoroughly not comprehensive reminder of what Daniel Andrews subjected Australian citizens to, feast your eyes on this. ) Good riddance to terrible, evil rubbish. What a garbage human.

I guess on some level I should give props to Mr. Andrews, though. Of all the garbage Covid tyrants, he was probably one of the most honest about his totalitarian wet dreams for the populace. Other "leaders" in the "Western" world were much more snakey and "safety" about their visions for the new world via Covid. But as the Great Prophet Steyn always says, when "leaders" tell you about what's important to them, you really should listen. Some of them, like Biden/Obama (they are Siamese twins after all, and this is Obama's third term) are just way, way, way too corrupt to even be able to hide any of their aspirations. This Politico piece is a great example of that. This is basically a blueprint for what the current American administration thinks of you corrupt, deplorable, unwashed, flyover masses and how much they want to further take control of your bodily autonomy et al.

More honesty could be seen over the past week in the Canadian Parliament, where the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosted and feted an ACTUAL NAZI in the House of Commons and where a majority of the pathetic ignoramus members of parliament who clearly have NEVER CRACKED OPEN A HISTORY BOOK cheered and applauded a Ukrainian Nazi for "fighting Russia", unaware that Canada was a Russian ally during World War 2.

Should we ascribe this fiasco to stupidity, malice or actually being sympatico with Nazis? Shame, shame, shame. And this Trudeau scandal came on the heels of obliterating Canadian diplomatic relations with India. Great job! Quite a week. Canada is back on the world's stage. For all the wrong reasons, of course but hey, whatever, right?!?!

Elsewhere in the world, there are more good reminders that whatever you see happening in your neck of the woods is happening because your "leaders" want it to be happening. So pay attention.

That's pretty much all I have the energy to discuss this week, there's a lot going on with me and my house and as always, your prayers are greatly appreciated.

Take care and I'll pop into the comments as I'm able.

North America:

"Meet the guy who prosecuted me in Tampa for walking in a building on January 6th."

OMG Canada, just OMG.

OMG America, just OMG.

Americans are funding every bloody thing under the sun in Ukraine. Americans! WAKE UP!

This is almost unbelievable, but because it's Biden's America and this is General ("chest to scrotum medals" as Mark Steyn says) Milley, it's believable.

Imagine my surprise.

This is happening to your children because your leaders want it to be happening to them.

This, too.

And this!

Israel and Jews:

"My first encounter with Jews changed my life."

"I believe my soul has been awakened,"

HOLY MOLEY! "My feeling is that an affair has begun, but it will take time until it crystallizes into a relationship,"

But I was told population replacement was an officially Krazy KKK Konspiracy Theory?

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

This SEEMS LIKE A PRETTY BIG DEAL DOESN'T IT??!?!

THIS UTTER SCHMUCK and HIS CYA SONG AND DANCE

Europe:

Huzzah for Poland! Be like Poland.

Misc:

Mmmkay?!?!

Human Grace:

Read more.

"But looking back at death—even if you dodged it this time—is never rational."

The Lubavitcher Rebbe explained the consumption of food thus: all food that is consumed by humans turns into energy for the human, it becomes a part of your body and soul. Therefore, you must be very careful of what you put into your body. Kosher is best for Jews. Interestingly, only non-predatory animals are kosher.

"She turned to me and said, 'Abram you should do everything humanly possible to survive and when you survive you will tell people what actually happened."

