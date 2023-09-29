Live Around the Planet: Friday September 29th

It's Friday, so welcome to another one of our live Clubland Q&As. Mark is tending to his health and upcoming legal battles right now, so his Canadian compatriot Andrew Lawton has been jimmying studio door to grab the host's chair and field your questions, starting right here at the slightly belated hour of 4pm North American Eastern or 9pm UK time.

Whether you're interested in Canada's recognition of a Nazi veteran in the House of Commons, GB News' reminder that it's uninterested in free speech, or something else, send your question along any time between now and the end of the show using the comment section below.

If you dislike one of Andrew's answers to an earlier question, feel free to share that too and he'll try to tackle the objections as the show progresses.

Anyone can listen to the show live, but only Mark Steyn Club members can ask questions, as commenting privileges are among the many benefits this site reserves exclusively for its members.

The fun begins at 4pm North American Eastern time/0pm British Summer Time.

~Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this week, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter. If you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below.

Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. We're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our twenty-year history. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, starting with participation in our weekly Q&As.