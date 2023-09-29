Cowardice and Cancellation

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Guest host Andrew Lawton took questions on a variety of topics from GB News' wave of suspensions after Laurence Fox dared to have an opinion to the Canadian Parliament's standing ovation of a Nazi to the American gerontocracy.

Click above to listen. You don't need to be a member to listen but you do to ask a question. So if you'd like to get your question in for a future Clubland Q&A, make sure to join The Mark Steyn Club.

~Stick with SteynOnline over the weekend for movies with Rick McGinnis, and Steyn's Song of the Week.