Image

Mark Steyn

Cowardice and Cancellation

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/13796/cowardice-and-cancellation

Audio Recording

Download Audio File

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Guest host Andrew Lawton took questions on a variety of topics from GB News' wave of suspensions after Laurence Fox dared to have an opinion to the Canadian Parliament's standing ovation of a Nazi to the American gerontocracy.

Click above to listen. You don't need to be a member to listen but you do to ask a question. So if you'd like to get your question in for a future Clubland Q&A, make sure to join The Mark Steyn Club.

~Stick with SteynOnline over the weekend for movies with Rick McGinnis, and Steyn's Song of the Week.

© 2023 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Image

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Dames of Descending Darkness
  2. Surrendering Christendom
  3. Shagged Out
  4. Who's the Nazi Now?
  5. Ding Dong, the Dan (Andrews) is Gone

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2023 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.