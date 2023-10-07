"We Are at War"

On the fiftieth anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, Israelis woke up to a sustained attack on multiple southern towns near the border with the Gaza Strip (half of the so-called "Palestinian Authority"). This isn't the usual vicious but random spasm of slaughter in which Hamas likes to engage. It appears to have been very well planned and executed, with thousands upon thousands of rockets barraging Israeli residential areas from the southern border to north of Tel Aviv. It is also an invasion: Hamas used bulldozers to demolish Israeli border barriers, enabling an unknown number of its assets to enter the country - followed by reinforcements:

Reinforcements arrive for the Palestinian terror groups that have entered Israel. They are wearing yellow "friend-or-foe" armbands to help prevent friendly fire. Israel still doesn't have control of its border pic.twitter.com/3Rjo11Bx27 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 7, 2023

That's different - as the locals quickly noticed:

We woke up at 6:30 a.m. to alarms, we thought it was the usual rocket attacks but we started hearing gunshots on the street, sounded like it came from the parking of our building. Then we realized something was unusual. We then started seeing Hamas people in pickup trucks. They knocked on the homes of residents, who thought they were Israeli soldiers. They took them hostage.

The twin prongs of the invasion were in evidence at an all-night "nature party": first the revellers came under rocket attack; then, as they fled, they came under gunfire.

There are reports that the Israelis have lost control of parts of their territory, and that Hamas is now in charge of certain communities: Their men patrol the streets in captured Israeli military vehicles - not something most of the world would have thought possible. The first part of this Telegraph montage gives you an idea of the infiltration:

As I write, over 150 Israelis are dead, and over a thousand are injured. Dozens of others have been kidnapped, and taken across the border into Gaza. Among the hostages are seventeen Nepalese citizens. Just one hospital in Beersheeba has in its emergency ward sixty civilians seriously wounded . In the southern city of Ofakim, a family has been seized in its home by terrorists armed with live grenades. In Sderot, the fire chief has been killed in a battle with Hamas. This is the biggest and most brutal Palestinian assault on the Jewish state ever, and is looking, proportionately and psychologically, like an Israeli 9/11, or Pearl Harbor. For several Mark Steyn Club members, it's hit pretty close to home:

House next to us took a direct hit. Fortunately they were not at home. Our building has much broken glass.

It would seem to me improbable that Hamas could pull off anything as strategically calculated as this on their own.

That said, we know very little at the moment, so one must be cautious about the facts on the ground. My old shingle in the Holy Land, The Jerusalem Post, has a live feed, but one notices it has very little of the cellphone video and Tweets readers have come to expect in a breaking news story - which suggests not only a fairly major breakdown of communications, but also that a lot of the footage is too graphic and disturbing to publish. Here is one video that has made it out - a Hamas kidnapper cheering "Allahu akbar!" as he arrives back in Gaza with his prize:

Jewish Israeli woman reportedly kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza The world ignored us when we said how sick Palestinian society is with a bloodlust for antisemitic violence. Now everyone knows the truth. Devastating day.

pic.twitter.com/q6nvODt5IH — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 7, 2023

And another:

Palestinian terrorists captured an Israeli woman and took her hostage. Just hear her screams. pic.twitter.com/L8obwWxpL9 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 7, 2023

If you can stomach it, here are streetfuls of Palestinians doing their usual happy dance as their heroes arrive back in town with dead Israeli bodies. The fitter ones climb up on the flatbed and start thwacking the corpse with sticks:

⚠️warning. disturbing content. Hamas terrorists parade the bodies of murdered Israelis through Gaza. Thousands of Palestinians are celebrating the slaughter of innocents, the elderly, the young, the infirm. pic.twitter.com/B6ApQayNXE — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 7, 2023

So these guys are doing all the things - targeting civilians, especially women and children - that the US and EU argue justifies the toppling of Vladimir Putin. Fortunately for them, the Palestinians enjoy a much better press. The Government of the United States reacted to the unprovoked invasion from a neighboring state by immediately urging Israel "to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks. Terror and violence solve nothing" - which is in striking contrast to its general approach in Ukraine:

Team Biden made a Day 1 decision to pour millions of dollars into Hamas areas. Internal emails show them saying it would boost Hamas terrorism, but they did it anyway. Then Hamas launched an invasion of Israel. Team Biden's immediate response was to tell Israel to roll with it. pic.twitter.com/PopoiBo3oM — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 7, 2023

When whoever does the weekend shift at the White House woke up, he/she/zhe evidently felt that was going a bit far even for the Biden Administration and ordered the advice deleted.

For his part, Netanyahu has said simply: "We are at war." And, when you're at war, listening to Joe Biden is a luxury you can't afford. The alleged President supposedly called the Israeli Prime Minister. That's not a call I would have bothered to take. One assumes that Joe has been given a notecard instructing him to remind the PM of the need for "restraint". In our comments section, Chris Hall writes:

I'm afraid that the gloves will have to come off this time. Israel never gets any credit for being nice, so they might as well end this endless war, permanently.

Indeed. How "restrained" is Israel? So restrained that it supplies the invaders' electricity. From the BBC:

Israel's energy and infrastructure minister Israel Katz said that Israel will cut off its electricity supply to Gaza Strip. "I have signed an order instructing Israel's electric company to stop the electricity supply to Gaza," Katz said in a statement.

So Israel provides the electricity for the Hamas war-room - and now that they've turned it off, the self-same BBC's commentators will be denouncing its lack of "restraint".

So, underneath the kidnappings and murder of civilians, what's going on? As I said, it's not credible that Hamas could have pulled off anything this coherent unaided. For what it's worth, Obama and Biden's indulgence of Iran's nuclear ambitions destabilised the balance of power in the Middle East. That helped spur the Abraham Accords, under which Israel and the Sunni Arabs became new best friends. The Jerusalem-Riyadh axis is regarded as a threat by Tehran to its own hegemony. Did they decide to act on that threat and try to prise the besties apart? When the Israelis are retaliating against the Palestinians, how many of those Gulf regimes will stick with the Abraham deal? And, aside from those newfound chums in Saudi, Israel has far fewer friends around the world than it did fifty years ago. Just contrast the coverage of this unprovoked invasion with that of Ukraine - same time-zone, different rules.

It will be interesting to see whose fingerprints are on this as the facts emerge.

We will update this post as news emerges.