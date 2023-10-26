Image

Mark Steyn

Steyn In the Dock, Part Two

Mann vs Steyn: Jury Selection Minus Four

Video

In today's special video presentation, we hear directly from Mark Steyn, under oath and under direct questioning by Michael E. Mann's lawyer...

To watch Part Two, simply click above and enjoy. Part One can be seen here. Mark Steyn Club members may access the audio versions here and here.

We are now just a few days away from trial in the District of Columbia Superior Court. It is expected to last three plus weeks and is a huge undertaking.

For those so inclined, may we suggest purchasing your very own limited edition SteynOnline Liberty Stick - and help support Mark's case against the fraudulent "hockey stick" graph created by the litigious Michael E. Mann.

The stick features Magna Carta, the English Bill of Rights, and The U.S. Constitution - so you will be able to wave it to your heart's content!

Each stick will be signed and numbered by Mark himself. The stick measures 2 feet long and is made in the USA.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

